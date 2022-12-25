Skip to main content

Stanford lands FIU transfer Gaethan Bernadel

For the first time in school history Stanford has landed an undergraduate transfer
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A headline that many thought they wood never see, Stanford has successfully recruited and landed a player out of the transfer portal in FIU linebacker Gaethan Bernadel.

The Florida native announced via Twitter on Saturday that he received an offer from the Cardinal, and clearly was enticed by where the program is headed, committing a day later on Christmas.

Bernadel is the first undergraduate in Stanford Football history, and was extremely productive for the Panthers over the past couple years. This past season he had a breakout year, recording 103 total tackles, eight tackles for a loss, and also adding 1.5 sacks. 

Something to note is that he tagged new Stanford defensive coordinator Bobby April III who is renowned for his recruiting abilities. Adding Bernadel who should be an instant starter helps bolster a linebacker core that lost a handful of players to the transfer portal.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Merry Christmas Stanford fans, Troy Taylor and company are here to modernize the program!

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

1500x500-2
Football

Stanford lands FIU transfer Gaethan Bernadel

By Kevin Borba
A general overall view of the line of scrimmage as Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) prepares to throw the ball on the Pac-12 logo at midfield against the Oregon Ducks in the first half during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium.
Recruiting

Where every Pac-12 school recruiting class ranks after Early Signing Day

By Kevin Borba
Glendale, AZ, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Nate Byham against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Football

Nate Byham announced as tight ends coach for Stanford

By Kevin Borba
Television analyst Richard Sherman on the set before the game between the Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

WATCH: Richard Sherman is gifted an elf that says Russell Wilson's famous phrase

By Kevin Borba
Helmet
Recruiting

Stanford commit Cameron Brandt to wait until February to sign

By Kevin Borba
Harvard dude
Football

Stanford offers Harvard offensive line transfer Alec Bank

By Kevin Borba
Tempe, AZ, USA; Sacramento State Hornets head coach Troy Taylor against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium.
Recruiting

WATCH: Troy Taylor talks about Stanford's 2023 class and early signing day

By Kevin Borba
London, United Kingdom; Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Bobby April III at practice at the Grove hotel in preparation for the NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Football

Bobby April III announced as Stanford's defensive coordinator

By Kevin Borba