Stanford lands FIU transfer Gaethan Bernadel

A headline that many thought they wood never see, Stanford has successfully recruited and landed a player out of the transfer portal in FIU linebacker Gaethan Bernadel.

The Florida native announced via Twitter on Saturday that he received an offer from the Cardinal, and clearly was enticed by where the program is headed, committing a day later on Christmas.

Bernadel is the first undergraduate in Stanford Football history, and was extremely productive for the Panthers over the past couple years. This past season he had a breakout year, recording 103 total tackles, eight tackles for a loss, and also adding 1.5 sacks.

Something to note is that he tagged new Stanford defensive coordinator Bobby April III who is renowned for his recruiting abilities. Adding Bernadel who should be an instant starter helps bolster a linebacker core that lost a handful of players to the transfer portal.

Merry Christmas Stanford fans, Troy Taylor and company are here to modernize the program!