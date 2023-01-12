Skip to main content

Stanford left tackle Walter Rouse announces  transfer to Nebraska

One of the most experienced lineman in the portal has found a new home
The Scott Frost era in Nebraska is long in the rear view mirror, and now Matt Rhule is at the helm looking to not only rebuild the program, but his career.

In doing so, he has not only put together a very impressive recruiting class at No. 30 in the country without having all year to recruit, but more importantly he has assembled one of the top transfer classes in the country. The Huskers' class ranks as the No. 8 transfer class in college football behind the likes of Alabama, Texas, and Oklahoma.

Their latests addition to the roster is one that likely will bolster the offensive immediately in Stanford left tackle transfer Walter Rouse who announced late Wednesday that he had found a new home. 

Rouse, who was a biomechanical engineering major at Stanford, started for four seasons with the Cardinal, playing in 40 career games. He was a Freshman All-American in 2019 along with being an All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2020. In 2022 he was a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is referred to as the Academic Heisman. 

According to Pro Football Focus, Rouse played 1,383 snaps the past two seasons, 650 in 2022 and 733 in 2021. He was given an overall grade of 67.3 in 2022, sporting a run-blocking grade of 71.4, and a pass-blocking grade of 54.6.

In terms of Stanford's offensive line next year's starting five will look very different considering the opening day starting line will all be gone. 

Stanford Cardinal offensive tackle Walter Rouse (75) celebrates after the game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.
