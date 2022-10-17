Skip to main content

Stanford named one of Week 7's biggest college football trolls on Twitter

Not only did they have a good performance on the field but Stanford's social media team had a great weekend too
College football is a fantastic thing to witness and be apart of, but quite possibly the most underrated part of the sport may not even take place on the field.

The troll jobs and memes that stem from college football may quite possibly be one of things in sports as a whole. ESPN put out a fun article on Sunday that identified which program's social media had the best troll job after their game on Saturday, and aside from Tennessee's goal post adventure Stanford had a post that has to be in consideration for the best post featured.

The Cardinal were fresh off of a huge win over their rival Notre Dame, and the social media team had a perfect post to not only poke fun at the Irish, but also to commemorate the big win. ESPN was a fan of the team's performance, and also the celebratory post after the game saying:

Stanford's defense played tough against Notre Dame's offense, forcing two turnovers. Marcus Freeman's squad didn't score in the first half and finished with 14 points, the fewest against Stanford since scoring 10 on Oct. 15, 2016. For the Cardinal, the win snaps a three-game losing streak against the Fighting Irish. Luck of the Irish? Stanford's Twitter account thought otherwise postgame.

Stanford's football team and their electric social media mangers will have another opportunity to be on the right side of a funny graphic in Week 8, as they are set to take on a struggling Arizona State team. 

