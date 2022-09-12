Skip to main content

Stanford offensive guard Branson Bragg announces retirement from football

After injury issues Stanford offensive lineman Branson Bragg has decided to step away from football
After a decorated four year career at Stanford, senior offensive guard Branson Bragg has decided that it is in his best interest to step away from football.

Bragg took to Twitter to announce his retirement in a heartfelt message saying:

“I’m heartbroken to announce that I’ve decided to retire from football. This was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, but with long-term lingering and intense symptoms stemming from a severe concussion I sustained in training camp, along with other mental health factors, I’m confident that stepping away is the best decision for me.

He continued saying:

The past four years at Stanford have been everything that I could’ve hoped for, and I created countless lifelong bonds while living out my dream with the best teammates and support staff in the world. Huge shoutouts to the entire offensive line, Coach Shaw, Coach Heff, Coach Pritchard, Coach Carroll, Coach Perez, Dr Kelli Moran-Miller, Floyd Vito-Cruz, Greg Valenzisi, all of our athletic trainers, and so many more.

Bragg was poised to be the starting left guard this season if it were not for the injury suffered during the offseason. Bragg started 16 games during his career, and had been named preseason All-Pac-12 by numerous sites leading into the 2022 season. 

Bragg disclosed that he plans to graduate on time with, a bachelors in Mathematical and Computational Science.

Stanford Cardinal
Branson Bragg

Stanford offensive tackle Myles Hinton (78), guard Branson Bragg (66) and center Drake Nugent (60) stand on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State.
Football

