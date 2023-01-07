Stanford receiver Colby Bowman to transfer to Utah State
After signing with Stanford out of California powerhouse St. John Bosco in the class of 2019 as a four-star recruit, wide receiver Colby Bowman has elected to finish his college football career elsewhere.
On Saturday morning, Bowman announced on Twitter that he has committed to Utah State, where he will be playing for Blake Anderson.
Despite ranking as a top-200 recruit, Bowman wasn't able to carve out a consistent role on the farm. In three seasons at Stanford he recorded just seven receptions for 44 yards, all of which came in 2022.
At Utah State, Bowman is expected to have a legitimate chance to contend for a much more significant role.
Coming out of St. John Bosco, he was projected to be an “upper-tier Power 5 starter and late-round NFL draft pick,” per 247 Sports’ national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins who also detailed his game saying:
“Big receiver with game-breaking speed, Plenty of room to add size and strength. Will need to be better against press coverage and physical corners in college. Track guy who runs extremely well and it translates to the football field. Can stretch the field, is a true deep threat and also runs extremely well after the catch. A natural pass catcher with soft hands who doesn’t fight the football. Isn’t afraid to go over the middle. Catches the ball well through contact. Uses his body well to box out smaller corners and is a very solid and willing blocker. Smooth route runner, high IQ player and understands how to get open. Projects as an upper-tier Power 5 starter and late-round NFL draft pick"