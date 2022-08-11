Stanford receiving corps ranks as one of the best in the country

It is not often a team is able to have as much experience and production return like Stanford has on offense heading into the 2022 season.

The Cardinal are returning essentially everyone except for the two running backs in Austin Jones and Nathaniel Peat who both transferred.

It is no secret that Tanner McKee is viewed as one of the best quarterbacks in the country, but what many folks around the country will not realize is how talented Stanford's receivers are. A group that is so talented that On3 even went as far to rank them as one of the ten best receiver corps in the country.

Stanford's receivers ranked as the No. 9 group, and if it were not of injury issues could easily be higher up the rankings. Here is what On3 had to say about Stanford's pass catchers:

If QB Tanner McKee can stay healthy (and upright behind a line that has questions), his receiving corps will produce. And these receivers are big dudes: Each of the five listed is at least 6 feet 2 and three are at least 6-4 (Humphreys, Tremayne and Yurosek). Yurosek is one of the most talented tight ends in the nation.

Here is how they fared last season