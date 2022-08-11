Skip to main content

Stanford receiving corps ranks as one of the best in the country

Tanner McKee has an experienced and talented group of receivers to throw the ball to in 2022
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It is not often a team is able to have as much experience and production return like Stanford has on offense heading into the 2022 season.

The Cardinal are returning essentially everyone except for the two running backs in Austin Jones and Nathaniel Peat who both transferred. 

It is no secret that Tanner McKee is viewed as one of the best quarterbacks in the country, but what many folks around the country will not realize is how talented Stanford's receivers are. A group that is so talented that On3 even went as far to rank them as one of the ten best receiver corps in the country.

Stanford's receivers ranked as the No. 9 group, and if it were not of injury issues could easily be higher up the rankings. Here is what On3 had to say about Stanford's pass catchers:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If QB Tanner McKee can stay healthy (and upright behind a line that has questions), his receiving corps will produce. And these receivers are big dudes: Each of the five listed is at least 6 feet 2 and three are at least 6-4 (Humphreys, Tremayne and Yurosek). Yurosek is one of the most talented tight ends in the nation.

Here is how they fared last season 

Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Michael Wilson (4) catches a pass during the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Stanford Stadium.

Michael Wilson, SR

4 Games 

19 Catches, 185 Receiving Yards, 9.7 Yards Per Catch

1 / 5

In This Article (4)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
Michael Wilson
Elijah Higgins
Brycen Tremayne

Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (81) catches a pass while being defended by Oregon State Beavers defensive back Rejzohn Wright (1) during the second half at Reser Stadium.
Football

Stanford receiving corps ranks as one of the best in the country

By Kevin Borba10 seconds ago
Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

Where the Pac-12 quarterbacks rank among all 131 starters

By Kevin Borba21 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford tabbed a team that can wreak havoc on the playoff race

By Kevin BorbaAug 10, 2022 1:04 PM EDT
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the UCLA Bruins during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Recruiting

Four-star QB Elijah Brown recaps recent Stanford visit

By Kevin BorbaAug 10, 2022 12:30 PM EDT
Stanford Cardinal tight end Benjamin Yurosek (84) catches a pass over Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser (24) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford commit Walker Lyons makes class of 2023 SI99 Prospect Rankings

By Kevin BorbaAug 9, 2022 6:29 PM EDT
Pac-12 logo on the field during the NCAAF game at Sun Devil Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona.
Football

What ESPN backing out of Big Ten negotiations means for the Pac-12

By Kevin BorbaAug 9, 2022 3:34 PM EDT
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Football

ESPN pulls out of media rights talks with Big Ten

By Kevin BorbaAug 9, 2022 12:25 PM EDT
Stanford Cardinal safety Jonathan McGill (2) hypes up his teammates during a huddle before the start of the game against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Where Stanford's opponents rank in the Coaches Poll

By Kevin BorbaAug 8, 2022 5:49 PM EDT