Stanford reveals depth chart for Week 1

There are a few interesting things about Stanford's first depth chart of the year
With the first game just days away, Stanford released their depth chart for their Week 1 matchup against Colgate.

There weren't too many questions or intense position battles this time around, considering the Cardinal are the most experienced team in the conference. However, there are some interesting notes that I took away from the first depth chart.

For starters, one position that caught my eye was freshman EDGE, David Bailey getting the start in his first college game. He has consistently been one of the most talked about freshman in the country, and surely has David Shaw and company hopeful that he will help generate a much needed pass rush that this team was missing a year ago. 

Another thing that caught my eye was that Oklahoma transfer Patrick Fields got the nod at the nickel rather than one of the safety spots, as he played majority of his snaps at Oklahoma at the free safety spot. David Shaw did express on Tuesday that Fields and McGill are interchangeable at the nickel. 

On offense everything was as expected, but it was refreshing to see Brycen Trumayne's name back on the depth chart again after he was sidelined last season after a gruesome injury against Oregon. 

Barring injury, I expect the depth chart to stay the same all year. 

