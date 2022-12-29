Stanford set to add two more Wisconsin coaches to the defensive staff

In building up his staff at Stanford, Troy Taylor looked to Wisconsin's outside linebackers coach Bobby April III to be his defensive coordinator.

April III who is an elite recruiter, will not be the only staffer from Wisconsin making the move to Stanford, as reported by 247Sports on Wednesday that both Mark D’Onofrio and Ross Kolodziej will be making the jump as well. D’Onofrio is expected to take over the inside linebackers coaching position, while Kolodziej will be the defensive line coach.

All three of the coaches from Wisconsin that will be on the Cardinal sideline next year stayed with the Badgers through their final game on Tuesday, which saw the Badgers defeat Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The defense limited Oklahoma State to 281 yards of offense, 10 first downs, and only 52 rushing yards on 26 attempts. Oklahoma State scored just once in the first 47 minutes, and Wisconsin sealed the win with an interception in the final three minutes.

Wisconsin finished the season ranked No. 11 in total defense compared to Stanford's No. 113 ranking. The addition of these defensive minded savants will only help Stanford turn things around.