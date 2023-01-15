Skip to main content

Stanford set to host Harvard offensive line transfer Alec Bank

The Cardinal have a chance to bolster what will be a severely inexperienced offensive line
When looking ahead at Stanford's roster for the 2023 season one of the biggest things that stands out is how inexperienced the Cardinal will be across the board.

Aside from running back and along the defensive line, Stanford will essentially be starting from scratch at every single position. One of the worst places to be inexperienced is the offensive line, and while Troy Taylor is regarded as an offensive mastermind with his hybrid air raid offense, having people who can protect the quarterback and open holes for the running back is vital. 

Stanford has a couple offensive lineman incoming as apart of their 2023 recruiting class, but getting more seasoned players from the transfer portal has been a main priority of Taylor's. One of the first people that Taylor offered in the transfer portal when he took the head coaching job at Stanford, was Harvard offensive line transfer, Alec Bank

The Harvard product started 20 consecutive games at left tackle and was named to the Phil Steele All-Ivy League Fourth Team a year ago, and has recently confirmed to All Cardinal that he has locked in a visit to Stanford January 19-22. 

In speaking to Bank near the end of December, he expressed that making his way  back closer to home (Southern California) was something he was considering in his next destination.

In terms of when he plans to have a decision by, Bank said "End of February at the latest." Saying there really isn't a certain date that he plans on committing by, and just wants to make sure that he finds the right school. If that destination does come sooner rather than later, he will pull the trigger when he feels it's right.

