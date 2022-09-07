Stanford to honor Andrew Luck after he was inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

After one of the best careers in Stanford football history, Andrew Luck has now officially been announced as an inductee of the College Football Hall of Fame.

The announcement of his induction was made on Monday by the The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame on ESPN. This of course coming after his illustrious career that saw him lead Stanford to 23 victories in his last two seasons, including appearances in the 2011 Orange Bowl and 2012 Fiesta Bowl. He won a handful of awards in the 2011 Maxwell, Walter Camp and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards, while being a two-time runner-up (2010, 2011) for the Heisman Trophy.

He will be honored on Saturday, which is also the day that the Cardinal play USC.

In a statement released by Stanford Athletics, Luck expressed his gratitude saying:

"I'm so honored to be a member of the Class of 2022 College Football Hall of Fame," Luck said. "I have to say a big thank you to everyone at Stanford, especially my coaches, teammates and wife."





Stanford head coach, David Shaw, who was Luck's offense coordinator spoke highly of his former quarterback saying:

"Andrew Luck embodies the word excellence because he pursues excellence in everything," Bradford M. Freeman Director of Football said. "Excellence in education - he's an Academic All-American. Excellence in leadership - he was a great teammate before he was a great leader and remained a great teammate while he was a great leader. Excellence as a quarterback - he was the best of his generation and is still a measuring stick for all quarterbacks who have come after him. Most importantly, excellence in character - Andrew strives every day to be the best person he can be."

After his great career at Stanford, Luck was viewed as one of the best quarterback prospects ever, and taken with No. 1 overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts. Despite calling his career after just seven seasons, he was a four-time four Pro Bowler, won won the 2018 Comeback Player of the Year, and he owns the NFL rookie record for passing yards (4,373). In total, Luck passed for 23,671 yards and 171 touchdowns and was on track to have a historically successful career.

Luck is now a graduate student at Stanford as we learned a couple weeks ago, and is also involved in giving back to the community, with Riley Children's Foundation and the Andrew Luck Book Club.

Luck is joined by 17 other players and three coaches as members of the 2022 class, and they will be inducted during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on December. 6.

His induction marks the nineteenth Stanford player to be inducted.