Tanner McKee viewed as a top 10 pick in PFF's latest mock draft

The Stanford quarterback is still generating first round projections even with a slow start
  Author:
  Publish date:

There will be probably be 1,000 or more mock drafts between now and the 2023 NFL Draft, which takes place April 27-29 in Kansas City.

However, there has been a frequent theme in most of the mock drafts or draft pieces that I have seen thus far, which is the hype surrounding Stanford's Tanner McKee. The 6-foot-6 signal caller out of Corona, California has all the intangibles of an NFL quarterback, with great size, a big arm, and of course a very cerebral player.

What he lacks in dual threat ability, he makes up for with his pocket awareness and big arm, which we have seen through Stanford's first four games. If he has time, McKee can absolutely pick apart a defense. Time being something that he has not had a lot of this year, as he has been sacked 16 times in the last three games. Even despite the poor offensive line play, McKee has shown enough flashes to scouts and draft experts alike to warrant some pre-draft hype.

PFF's Mike Renner had McKee going No. 9 in his latest mock draft, which would send him to Detroit to likely learn under Jared Goff before taking over a team that has improved immensely on offense. 

For the casual college football fan it may be a shock to see McKee this high in the draft, but if you really watch Stanford's games you would see what he is capable of when he is not plagued by ineffective play calling and poor offensive line play. 

There will certainly be a market for quarterbacks this year's NFL Draft, as Renner has four quarterbacks going in the top 10. McKee will continue to get a chance to prove himself as the year goes on, and the quality of opponent is certainly there, being that he and Stanford still have three ranked teams to play. 

Through four games, McKee has thrown for 980 yards, eight touchdowns, four interceptions, while completing 64% of his passes. 

