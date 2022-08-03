The Pac-12 is not worried about the Big 12 poachers: The Big 12 threat is laughable.”

With the Pac-12 in wait and see mode when it comes to negotiating period with ESPN and Fox, which is set to expire Aug. 4, athletic directors around the conference still seem confident about the future of the Pac-12.

College football insider John Canzano provided some updates and insight as to where the Pac-12 currently finds themselves in negotiations, which he explained is likely waiting for the Big Ten to continue to set the market. He also was in touch with athletic directors from around the conference, and gauged what their feelings are moving forward.

This of course being a common question because there is a very legitimate threat that should they choose, the Big Ten can take a few more teams like Oregon, Washington, and Stanford. Canzano asked one of the anonymous athletic directors if there were any remaining threats to poach Pac-12 schools, and the answer that was given is one that will surely hurt for the mighty Big 12 fans to read:

“It’s a singular threat — the Big Ten and the Big Ten only. That’s it. The Big 12 threat is laughable.”

Canzano touched on why the Pac-12 isn't threatened by the Big 12 saying:

The Pac-12 mostly laughed off the Big 12 threat last Friday at media day. It makes sense that those two entities are at odds. There’s only so much money in the college football ecosystem. The SEC ate first, now the Big Ten is feasting. The ACC is waiting for 2036, while Pac-12 and Big 12 are left to fight over what’s left.

He continued saying:

There have been reports about the Big 12 trying to poach Utah, Colorado, Arizona and ASU. Nobody at those universities seems much interested at this point. The financial advantage just doesn’t appear to be there.

While other Pac-12 schools may have their eyes set on the Big Ten, they will have to wait to see what Notre Dame decides to do as they are all on hold, which in a way puts the Pac-12 in position to have the closest thing to leverage they have had all year. More cards will be put on the table after the negation period ends, but Former Fox Sports Networks president Bob Thompson did explain to Canzano that he doesn't think a deal should be made this soon.

All we know as of now, is that the Big 12 without Texas and Oklahoma are not the threat they think they are.