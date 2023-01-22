With NFL playoffs in full swing and a couple weeks away from crowning a champion, it also means that the NFL Draft is one week closer.

This year’s class is expected to be one of the deeper classes in recent memory, and the Pac-12 has played a major part in bolstering the class overall. When looking at the rankings of all of the players who have entered the draft, you will find that there are a handful of Pac-12 products near or at the top of mostly every position.

While each fan follows their own respective program, let's take a look at the Pac-12's best 2023 NFL Draft prospect at every position. These rankings are according to CBS Sports' 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Position Rankings