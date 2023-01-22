The Pac-12's best 2023 NFL Draft prospect at every position
With NFL playoffs in full swing and a couple weeks away from crowning a champion, it also means that the NFL Draft is one week closer.
This year’s class is expected to be one of the deeper classes in recent memory, and the Pac-12 has played a major part in bolstering the class overall. When looking at the rankings of all of the players who have entered the draft, you will find that there are a handful of Pac-12 products near or at the top of mostly every position.
While each fan follows their own respective program, let's take a look at the Pac-12's best 2023 NFL Draft prospect at every position. These rankings are according to CBS Sports' 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Position Rankings
Safety: Daniel Scott, Cal
Position Rank: 5
Class Rank: 100
Corner: Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
Position Rank: 3
Class Rank: 12
Linebacker: Noah Sewell, Oregon
Position Rank: 4
Class Rank: 101
*Note* UCLA's Laiatu Latu is ranked higher but did not publicly declare, and is believed to have returned.
Defensive Lineman: Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
Position Rank: 17
Class Rank: 121
EDGE: Jeremiah Martin, Washington
Position Rank: 16
Class Rank: 89
Offensive Lineman: Andrew Vorhees, USC
Position Rank: 2
Class Rank: 48
Tight End: Dalton Kincaid, Utah
Position Rank: 3
Class Rank: 39
Wide Receiver: Jordan Addison, USC
Position Rank: 1
Class Rank: 11
Running Back: Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
Position Rank: 10
Class Rank: 136
Quarterback: Tanner McKee, Stanford
Position Rank: 8
Class Rank: 185