The Pac-12's best 2023 NFL Draft prospect at every position

The Pac-12 is absolutely loaded with NFL talent
With NFL playoffs in full swing and a couple weeks away from crowning a champion, it also means that the NFL Draft is one week closer.

This year’s class is expected to be one of the deeper classes in recent memory, and the Pac-12 has played a major part in bolstering the class overall. When looking at the rankings of all of the players who have entered the draft, you will find that there are a handful of Pac-12 products near or at the top of mostly every position. 

While each fan follows their own respective program, let's take a look at the Pac-12's best 2023 NFL Draft prospect at every position. These rankings  are according to CBS Sports' 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Position Rankings

Safety: Daniel Scott, Cal

USATSI_19469638

Position Rank: 5

Class Rank: 100 

Corner: Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Oregon s Christian Gonzalez hauls in an interception as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Ncaa Football Uo Vs Osu Rivalry Game University Of Oregon At Oregon State

Position Rank: 3

Class Rank: 12

Linebacker: Noah Sewell, Oregon

Oregon's Noah Sewell lets out a yell as the Ducks hang on to defeat Utah during the final home game this season at Autzen Stadium. Ncaa Football Oregon Utah Football Utah At Oregon

Position Rank: 4

Class Rank: 101

*Note* UCLA's Laiatu Latu is ranked higher but did not publicly declare, and is believed to have returned. 

Defensive Lineman: Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu (49) against the Utah Utes during the first half of the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium

Position Rank: 17

Class Rank: 121

EDGE: Jeremiah Martin, Washington

Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive lineman Jeremiah Martin (3) tackles Colorado Buffaloes running back Deion Smith (20) during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

Position Rank: 16

Class Rank: 89

Offensive Lineman: Andrew Vorhees, USC

Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees (72) react in the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Position Rank: 2

Class Rank: 48

Tight End: Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches a touchdown pass behind Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. College Football Rose Bowl

Position Rank: 3

Class Rank: 39

Wide Receiver: Jordan Addison, USC

Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs the ball against the Utah Utes during the second half in the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium

Position Rank: 1

Class Rank: 11

Running Back: Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at the Rose Bowl.

Position Rank: 10

Class Rank: 136

Quarterback: Tanner McKee, Stanford

sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the USC Trojans during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.

Position Rank: 8 

Class Rank: 185

 

