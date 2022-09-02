Three things to watch out for in Stanford's first game of 2022

There will not be much we can learn about how Stanford will do in 2022 based off their Week 1 matchup against Colgate.

For starters, the Cardinal have a 98.3% chance of winning according to ESPN's FPI so this game is expected to be a lopsided one, but it is also the first game of the year. It is pretty rare that any team is looking like a complete product during the first game, because there is typically some rust to knock off.

When it comes down to it, most people will be watching out for star quarterback Tanner McKee to see how well he does, but there are certainly other aspects of the game that will be interesting. Watching the quarterback will always be one of the main focuses, but there are a few other aspects of this matchup that are worth noting.