Top NFL Draft Prospects From Stanford Vs Oregon State

Stanford Prospects

Tanner McKee, QB

He started the game leading the Cardinal offense to a touchdown drive. On the drive, he showed some anticipation on throws, deep accuracy, and arm strength. During the drive, he also showed why NFL teams are high on the quarterback. Throws a nice 50/50 ball to Brycen Tremayne for a touchdown, pass was thrown only in a spot Tremayne could catch. showing off the arm talent McKee hits Treymayne for their second touchdown of the day. Mckee went through multiple progressions before connect on the 37 yard touchdown. That was an NFL like throw, a good reason NFL scouts like McKee. To end the game McKee missed high that lead to an interception to seal he win for Oregon State. He had Higgins and missed high.

Elijah Higgins, WR

He showed his big athletic frame on a pass over the middle where he reached down and plucked the ball from the floor and fought for extra yards. A player that can blow the top off, or just put the ball in his hands in space and he can make big plays happen. In the run game is a great run blocker. When he has the ball in his hands he's super hard to bring down. I believe Higgins will be invited to the senior bowl and improve his stock or at least show NFL scouts what he is capable of doing.

Michael Wilson, WR

First play of the game Michael Wilson got an end around for 18 yards that showed off his athleticism. He also drew pass interference on a double move, the route was crisp and showed great route running. Wilson also connects on a stop route before making a move to make a defender miss for a gain of 22, with ten after the catch. Wilson with a great route, he pushed vertical before he cut out for a deep out route. Michael Wilson has increased his draft stock each game, may be one of the biggest risers so far this season. He will be a Senior Bowl Invite and will continue to have his stock rise at the Senior Bowl.

Benjamin Yurosek, TE

Started the game off hot. Stanford called his number 4 times in the first drive. He answered with 50 yards, a tight end that can block and receive. NFL teams should be paying very close attention to him. Stanford produced some great tight ends, Yurosek may just be the next.

Oregon State Prospects

Deshaun Fenwick, RB

Big running back that runs with speed and power. Looks to finish every run. If your team is looking for a back that can be good at fighting for every yard, pass block, and run good routes, Fenwick is a guy you should hope your team has their eyes on.

Jam Griffin, RB

Griffin is 5'9 210 pounds and runs like he is 225. He shows power, speed and isn't afraid to run over any defender that gets in his way. His vision to go with speed and power allows for him to consistently fall forward gaining positive yards, He sees the cut back and doesn't hesitate when hitting the whole. He has speed surprised defenders.

Anthony Gould, WR

A redshirt sophomore who stands 5'8 has plenty of speed. Got past Stanford defensive backs for what would've been a touchdown, but looked like defensive pass interference that was not called. He definitely showed off the 4.35 speed he ran at the Oregon State combine. showed off route running and speed on a deep post corner that completely turned the corner around for a nice gain of 16. Only three receptions with the back up QB, he was open two times for touchdowns but wasn't targeted.

Omar Speights, LB

A linebacker that many NFL teams will line, has the size and speed. His diagnosis plays very well and is capable of getting downhill very fast. His speed is on display every play, he is always around the ball. Linebacker reminds me of Dre Greenlaw from the 49ers. Speights also a special teamer, something that teams look for in young players. It will be interesting to see how teams view Speights, he fits the NFL mold of off ball linebackers that can fly around the field.