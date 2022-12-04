Updated Stanford Football potential head coaching candidates

Vacancies around college football are beginning to be filled, with notable names such as Deion Sanders (Colorado) and Tom Herman (FAU) on the move.

One job that has yet to be filled is Stanford's head coaching vacancy, which has been quite a mystery when it comes to who the school is pursuing. David Shaw officially announced he was stepping down a week ago, which of course requires the administration to find his replacement. A task that may be more difficult than people realize due academic restrictions, and stances on NIL and the transfer portal.

Following Shaw's announcement I compiled a list of coaches that I think Stanford should pursue, and due to people accepting other jobs around the country I felt it was appropriate to add some more names.

Let's take a look at who I think Stanford should be calling.