WATCH: David Shaw addresses media after Stanford's blowout loss, gets testy when asked about changing up offense

The loss to Washington State was a major morale killer for Stanford
Stanford's window to make a bowl game this season just got slammed nearly shut after they suffered a huge loss to Washington State

The Cardinal were depleted immensely on both sides of the ball with four injuries suffered on the defensive side of the ball on the first drive, and a reserve safety starting at running back. It was evident from the jump this team did not have the same swagger, personnel, or even will to win that they had in the past few weeks. 

After the game, David Shaw pinpointed injuries, lack of execution, and having to play a ton of inexperienced players as to why they lost. The offense continues to struggle, and when I asked David Shaw about changing up scheme, personnel, or even the play calling he was not receptive. Take a look at what he had to say to the media after the tough 54-14 loss to Washington State. 

Stanford Football_ Postgame Press Conference _ Washington State
