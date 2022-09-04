WATCH: E.J. Smith takes first carry of the year for an 87-yard touchdown

With Stanford look to exercise their demons from their three win season a year ago, running back E.J. Smith started the season off as well as David Shaw and company could have hoped against Colgate.

The junior running back, and son of Emmitt Smith, took his first carry of the year and didn't look back, as he took it 87-yards for the touchdown.

The new lead back for Stanford showed off his great vision and breakaway speed, as Colgate wouldn't even have gotten him down if it was two-hand touch.

Smith was buried on the depth chart a year ago behind Austin Jones and Nathaniel peat who have both transferred, and is now looking to provide the spark that the other two weren't able to a year ago and that offense so much needs to thrive in 2022.

