Where every Pac-12 team ranks in ESPN's FPI

With the college football season seeming so close yet so far, college football fans alike are clamoring for any indication as to how well their favorite school will do in 2022.

This is where ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) comes into play as it measures team's strengths and projected performance of all 131 teams.

The Pac-12 conference as a whole faired well in the most recent edition of the FPI rankings, as they were one of two Power 5 conferences to have all their teams in the top 100.

While the bottom half of the conference won't be thrilled being projected to win three games, but it does at least highlight the strength of the conference that is commonly overlooked on the national landscape. Utah and Oregon were two highest ranked teams in the FPI, but as of now are not viewed as playoff threats.

Let's take a look at where each team in the Pac-12 ranks in the FPI, and how many wins they are projected to get in 2022.