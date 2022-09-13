Skip to main content

Where every Pac-12 team ranks in ESPN's FPI after Week 2

Some of the teams in the Pac-12 continued to fall in ESPN's FPI rankings
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As expected, the Pac-12 is all over the board in ESPN's FPI rankings due to some teams preforming extremely well and others continuing to struggle.

USC handed business as the highest ranked team in the conference, whilst Washington State was able to pull off a major upset in Madison over Wisconsin, and Oregon State was able to pull off the last second victory over Fresno State. Utah and Oregon both bounced back after their tough losses to SEC teams in Week 1. 

I have always found the FPI as interesting tool as it is a whole database dedicated to predicting how every team in college football will do, based on what ESPN describes as a "...measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily."

Let's take a look at where every Pac-12 team ended up in ESPN's updated FPI rankings after Week 2.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

104. Colorado

USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell (center) looks on during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl.

Previous Ranking: 96

80. Arizona

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) gestures at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium.

Previous Ranking: 69 

76. Washington State

Washington State Cougars logo on a pylon during a football game against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.

Previous Ranking: 89

74. Cal

California Golden Bears helmet is raised into the air amongst fans after defeating the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.

Previous Ranking: 75 

62. Stanford

USATSI_13528681

Previous Ranking: 61 

53. Arizona State

Sep 1, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devil quarterback Emory Jones lines up to hike the ball against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Sun Devil Stadium

Previous Ranking: 48

50. Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) throws the ball against the Utah State Aggies in the first half of the 2021 LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

Previous Ranking: 51

45. UCLA

UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Previous Ranking: 35

32. Oregon

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles out to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Previous Ranking: 44

25. Washington

Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Previous Rankings: 40 

10. Utah

Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) runs back an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Previous Ranking: 19 

8. USC

Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Max Williams (4) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.

Previous Ranking: 14

In This Article (6)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
Utah Utes
Utah Utes
USC Trojans
USC Trojans
UCLA Bruins
UCLA Bruins
Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks
Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

A general overall view of the line of scrimmage as Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) prepares to throw the ball on the Pac-12 logo at midfield against the Oregon Ducks in the first half during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium.
Football

Where every Pac-12 team ranks in ESPN's FPI after Week 2

By Kevin Borba
Seattle Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson (84) catches a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Lumen Field.
Cardinal in the NFL

WATCH: Seattle Seahawk fans erupt after Colby Parkinson snags his first career touchdown

By Kevin Borba
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher looks on during the fourth quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field.
Football

College football's biggest losers from Week 2

By Kevin Borba
Stanford offensive tackle Myles Hinton (78), guard Branson Bragg (66) and center Drake Nugent (60) stand on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State.
Football

Stanford offensive guard Branson Bragg announces retirement from football

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2012 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium
Cardinal in the Pros

Andrew Luck talks Title IX and "Incredible Women" inducted into Stanford HOF

By Kevin Borba
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) breaks into open field during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

WATCH: Christian McCaffrey skies over the defense to score first touchdown of the season

By Kevin Borba
Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) kicks off against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Cardinals Nfl Game Kansas City Chiefs At Arizona Cardinals
Cardinal in the NFL

Justin Reid fills in for injured kicker Harrison Butker

By Kevin Borba
sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the USC Trojans during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

What went wrong for Stanford in their loss to USC

By Kevin Borba