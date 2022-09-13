Where every Pac-12 team ranks in ESPN's FPI after Week 2

As expected, the Pac-12 is all over the board in ESPN's FPI rankings due to some teams preforming extremely well and others continuing to struggle.

USC handed business as the highest ranked team in the conference, whilst Washington State was able to pull off a major upset in Madison over Wisconsin, and Oregon State was able to pull off the last second victory over Fresno State. Utah and Oregon both bounced back after their tough losses to SEC teams in Week 1.

I have always found the FPI as interesting tool as it is a whole database dedicated to predicting how every team in college football will do, based on what ESPN describes as a "...measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily."

Let's take a look at where every Pac-12 team ended up in ESPN's updated FPI rankings after Week 2.