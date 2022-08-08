Where Stanford's opponents rank in the Coaches Poll

We are just a couple weeks away from college football being played, and the first edition of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released on Monday.

While Stanford was not included, and was probably very far down the list they did have a handful of opponents included in the top-25. In total four of their opponents were ranked, with all four being ranked within the top-15, and two of them in the top-10. To make matters worse, Stanford plays all three of the four of their ranked opponents within the first six weeks.

Not to mention, both BYU and UCLA where among the schools receiving votes which could very well mean that Stanford can end up playing up to six teams that are ranked at one point. Let's take a look at where each of the four teams that Stanford will be taking on ranked.