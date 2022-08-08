Skip to main content

Where Stanford's opponents rank in the Coaches Poll

Stanford has a tough slate in 2022 a handful of ranked opponents on their schedule

We are just a couple weeks away from college football being played, and the first edition of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released on Monday.

While Stanford was not included, and was probably very far down the list they did have a handful of opponents included in the top-25. In total four of their opponents were ranked, with all four being ranked within the top-15, and two of them in the top-10. To make matters worse, Stanford plays all three of the four of their ranked opponents within the first six weeks. 

Not to mention, both BYU and UCLA where among the schools receiving votes which could very well mean that Stanford can end up playing up to six teams that are ranked at one point. Let's take a look at where each of the four teams that Stanford will be taking on ranked.

15. USC

Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Stanford hosts USC Week 2

13. Oregon

Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) and quarterback Ty Thompson (17), right, throw the ball before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium.

Stanford visits Oregon Week 4

8. Utah

Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) runs back an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Stanford visits Utah Week 10

5. Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman watches warmups before the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium

Stanford visits Notre Dame Week 6

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (4)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
USC Trojans
USC Trojans
Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Stanford Cardinal safety Jonathan McGill (2) hypes up his teammates during a huddle before the start of the game against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Where Stanford's opponents rank in the Coaches Poll

By Kevin Borbajust now
Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) speaks to media after training camp at Missouri Western State University.
Cardinal in the Pros

Chiefs safety Justin Reid drilled a 65-yard field goal at practice

By Kevin Borba1 hour ago
Stanford Cardinal players huddle before the start of the game against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford Football starts training camp with a healthy roster

By Kevin Borba2 hours ago
USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (33) during the first quarter.
Football

ESPN doesn't view Stanford as "TEU"

By Kevin Borba4 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck scrambled away from the threat of Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston (50). Luck joined the Colts in 2012. He missed an entire season, and so far has 86 starts ahead of the 2019 season.
Cardinal in the NFL

David Shaw believes Colts did not build around Andrew Luck properly at all

By Kevin Borba5 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) calls out the play to teammates during the first quarter against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium
Football

PFF's Mike Renner makes argument that Tanner McKee is "most polished" QB in the 2023 class

By Kevin BorbaAug 6, 2022 7:15 PM EDT
Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman watches warmups before the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium
Recruiting

Stanford target four-star safety target Ben Minich commits to Notre Dame

By Kevin BorbaAug 5, 2022 9:09 PM EDT
Dallas Cowboys receiver Simi Fehoko (81) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Cardinal in the NFL

Former Stanford Cardinal Simi Fehoko burns Trevon Diggs during Dallas Cowboys training camp

By Kevin BorbaAug 5, 2022 8:38 PM EDT