Where the Pac-12 quarterbacks rank among all 131 starters
The Pac-12 has some of the best talent at the quarterback position in the country
With college football just a couple weeks away, Athlon Sports went all in and ranked all 131 projected starters at quarterback across the country.
The Pac-12 will be home to some of the best quarterback play in the country, and Athlon certainly seems to think so as well. There were three Pac-12 quarterbacks ranked within the top-16, six within the top-40, and 10 within the top-60. Considering a handful of the quarterbacks are still looking to prove themselves, it would not be surprising if they jumped higher in the rankings at the end of the year.
Without further ado, let's take a look at where each Pac-12 quarterback ranked among all 131 projected starters.
115. Brendon Lewis, Colorado
95. Jack Plummer, California
58. Emory Jones, Arizona State
57. Michael Penix Jr., Washington
56. Chance Nolan, Oregon State
55. Bo Nix, Oregon
40. Jayden de Laura, Arizona
39. Tanner McKee, Stanford
33. Cameron Ward, Washington State
16. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
15. Cameron Rising, Utah
3. Caleb Williams, USC
