Skip to main content

Where the Pac-12 quarterbacks rank among all 131 starters

The Pac-12 has some of the best talent at the quarterback position in the country
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With college football just a couple weeks away, Athlon Sports went all in and ranked all 131 projected starters at quarterback across the country. 

The Pac-12 will be home to some of the best quarterback play in the country, and Athlon certainly seems to think so as well. There were three Pac-12 quarterbacks ranked within the top-16, six within the top-40, and 10 within the top-60. Considering a handful of the quarterbacks are still looking to prove themselves, it would not be surprising if they jumped higher in the rankings at the end of the year. 

Without further ado, let's take a look at where each Pac-12 quarterback ranked among all 131 projected starters. 

115. Brendon Lewis, Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) scores a touchdown ahead of Washington Huskies linebacker Carson Bruener (42) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field.

95. Jack Plummer, California

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Jack Plummer (13) runs the ball while being pursued by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Matt Hankins (8) during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium.

58. Emory Jones, Arizona State

Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones (5) throws the ball against the Florida State Seminoles during the second quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

57. Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium.

56. Chance Nolan, Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) throws the ball against the Utah State Aggies in the first half of the 2021 LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

55. Bo Nix, Oregon

Yellow Team quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws out a pass during the Oregon Spring Game Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Autzen Stadium.

40. Jayden de Laura, Arizona

Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) drops back to pass the ball against the Central Michigan Chippewas defense in the 88th annual Sun Bowl football game at Sun Bowl Stadium.

39. Tanner McKee, Stanford

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the UCLA Bruins during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.

33. Cameron Ward, Washington State

Washington State Cougars logo on a pylon during a football game against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.

16. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) throws a pass against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

15. Cameron Rising, Utah

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) during the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

3. Caleb Williams, USC

Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (5)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
USC Trojans
USC Trojans
UCLA Bruins
UCLA Bruins
Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks
Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

Where the Pac-12 quarterbacks rank among all 131 starters

By Kevin Borba40 seconds ago
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford tabbed a team that can wreak havoc on the playoff race

By Kevin Borba5 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the UCLA Bruins during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Recruiting

Four-star QB Elijah Brown recaps recent Stanford visit

By Kevin Borba5 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal tight end Benjamin Yurosek (84) catches a pass over Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser (24) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford commit Walker Lyons makes class of 2023 SI99 Prospect Rankings

By Kevin Borba23 hours ago
Pac-12 logo on the field during the NCAAF game at Sun Devil Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona.
Football

What ESPN backing out of Big Ten negotiations means for the Pac-12

By Kevin BorbaAug 9, 2022 3:34 PM EDT
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Football

ESPN pulls out of media rights talks with Big Ten

By Kevin BorbaAug 9, 2022 12:25 PM EDT
Stanford Cardinal safety Jonathan McGill (2) hypes up his teammates during a huddle before the start of the game against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Where Stanford's opponents rank in the Coaches Poll

By Kevin BorbaAug 8, 2022 5:49 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) speaks to media after training camp at Missouri Western State University.
Cardinal in the Pros

Chiefs safety Justin Reid drilled a 65-yard field goal at practice

By Kevin BorbaAug 8, 2022 4:09 PM EDT