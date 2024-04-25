Former Stanford QB Ari Patu To Transfer To North Alabama
After three seasons at Stanford, quarterback Ari Patu decided it was time to transfer elsewhere to continue his career.
The former three-star quarterback out of Folsom took to social media on Thursday to announce that he was transferring to North Alabama.
He played in eight career games, starting one during his time in Palo Alto. He completed 17-of-31 passes for 150 yards and three scores to one pick for the Cardinal. He was widley viewed as the favorite to start in 2023 after backing up Tanner McKee for the previous two seasons, but new head coach Troy Taylor turned to Ashton Daniels instead. Patu eventually ended up as the third quarterback on the depth chart once Syracuse Justin Lamson entered the fold.
At North Alabama he will have a chance to contend for the starting role. He chose the Lions over programs like Nevada, West Georgia, and Utah Tech.