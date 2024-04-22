Malcolm Moore Explodes As Stanford Takes Series Against No. 16 Oregon
The Stanford Cardinal got a much needed victory on Sunday against the No. 16 Oregon Ducks to win the series 2-1.
The catalyst of their success is none other than sophomore catcher Malcolm Moore, who had an out-of-body showing this past weekend. With the Cardinal trailing by a score of 5-3 with two outs in the fourth inning, Moore came up to the plate with the bases loaded and launched a grand slam to take the lead.
The homer marked No. 12 on the year for Moore which leads the team, and also helped the Cardinal hold on to their lead the rest of the game winning 10-7. The victory gives them their fourth in their last five games, and also marked the fourth time in the last five games that they have scored double-digit runs.
In total against the Ducks, the Cardinal hit .355 as a team while plating 34 runs, with eight doubles and 10 home runs. For Moore, he hit .500 on the weekend hitting four home runs, scoring six times, and totaling eight RBIs.
Moore and Stanford (17-20) will take the field on Tuesday against Santa Clara (18-18) before welcoming Cal to town.