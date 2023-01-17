Dalton Schultz Makes History Monday Night

Early in the game, Dalton Schultz comes up big with an early touchdown to help Dallas go up 6-0 after the missed PAT. Schultz caught a seam route for 22 yards and the touchdown.

Later in the game, Schultz had a key clear-out route to convert on third down. He then had a key block for fellow tight end Ferguson that gained 34 yards.

Followed up that nice block with a holding call at the 5-yard line on 1st and goal. Luckily the Cowboys scored a touchdown on a few plays following that hold.

Late in the first half, Schultz had a nice reception that went for 20 yards. The tight end is showing up in the playoffs like he wants a big payday! Pay him, Jerry Jones!

On the same drive as Dallas was driving with two minutes left in the half Dak Prescott went to on a quick out and followed that play with a scramble drill touchdown to DALTON SCHULTZ!

A two-touchdown day for Schultz, just in time to get paid in the offseason.

With that touchdown Dalton Schultz became the first Tight End in Dallads Cowboys History with two reception touchdowns in a playoff game.

First play of the second half, Dak Prescott goes to who? Yes, Dalton Schultz for 26 yards. Schultz ran a wheel route with Devin White in coverage.

Dalton Schultz finished the Monday Night Wild Card game with 7 receptions 95 yards and two touchdowns. He also added his name in the history books for the Dallas Cowboys.

Schultz was trying to prove Stanford is Tight End University!