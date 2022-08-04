Skip to main content

Davis Mills' mom encouraged quarterback to pursue turtleneck endorsements after viral photo

Even the mother of NFL quarterback Davis Mills was in on the infamous neck meme

Davis Mills made headlines a couple of different ways during his rookie season last year.

For starters, he looked like the best rookie quarterback in the league last season in a class that featured some of the most touted college quarterbacks in recent years. The former third round pick hailing from Stanford completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 2,664 yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 appearances, and possessed a 88.8 passer rating.

However, aside from shocking the NFL world with his poise and early success on what was one of the worst teams, his on the field performance wasn't the only attention grabber. A picture of Mills jogging at a game without a helmet went insanely viral on social media due to the angle, which extenuated his neck. A photo that led to endless memes and apparently razzing from his own mother, as Mills told Houston radio host Landry Locker that his mom suggested to him he pursue turtleneck endorsements. 

 Whether or not Mills will pursue turtleneck endorsements is to be seen, but what we do know is that he has put himself in position to be the franchise quarterback for the Texans if all goes well this season. Mills' passing game coordinator/QBs coach Pep Hamilton took over as offensive coordinator, which has many around the organization confident that Mills will only get better.

There aren't many expectations for the Texans, but Mills may be one of the lone bright spots on the field and possibly off.

 

