Justin Reid fills in for injured kicker Harrison Butker

It is not everyday that a kicker gets hurt in football, but on Sunday Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his ankle.

This of course meant that the Chiefs needed someone to step in and handle extra points and kickoffs. The good thing for them is that they have a safety in Justin Reid, who is no slouch at kicking. Reid who also finished the game with a couple tackles, also got two chances at extra points making one of them.

Reid's kicking duties didn't stop here, as he also was needed to perform the kickoff, and made it seem easy.

The Chiefs signed Reid this offseason to help make up for the loss of Tyrann Mathieu in the secondary, but may have also signed the best emergency kicker in the league in the process.

The Chiefs would go on to handle the Arizona Cardinals with ease winning 44-21, and will now be tasked with preparing for their AFC West foe, the Los Angeles Chargers. There is an expectation that they will sign a kicker in free agency this week, but at least they know they have someone who can bang out a couple field goals and touchbacks in the secondary if need be.