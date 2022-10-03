Skip to main content
Looking at how the Cardinal in the NFL are doing through week 4

The Stanford Cardinal are well represented in the NFL

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanford Cardinal are well represented in the NFL

Players may not be included if they have not registered a statistic this NFL season. This does not mean we don't notice former Cardinal in the NFL. The offensive lineman, and players that have yet to record a statistic, I respect the grind and hustle. Here are how the former Stanford players who are now in the NFL are doing through the first four weeks. 

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) breaks into open field during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium.

He has 58 carries 270 rushing yards 1 touchdown and 19 receptions for 138 yards 1 touchdown. McCaffrey is healthy to start the season and is off to a great start! For the last two years he's been injured, hoping to stay healthy and continue to show he still is the best running back in the NFL.

Davis Mills, QB, Houston Texans

Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) in action during the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium.

908 yards with 5 touchdowns to 4 interceptions on the year while completing 62% of his throws this season. His team might be winless, but Davis Mills has played much better than his statistics show. He is proving himself each week.

Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals

USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (33) during the first quarter.

22 receptions for 181 yards and 2 touchdowns for Ertz. He is off to a solid start. After two down years in 2020 and 2021 in Philidelphia, he has shown the NFL that he still one of the better tight ends. 

Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) catches a pass against San Francisco 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams (24) in the fourth quarter in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at AT&T Stadium.

9 receptions for 80 yards. Unfortunately for Schultz, he has been dealing with a knee injury during the season, he's looking to bounce back and come back during Week 5. Playing under a franchise tag, Schultz hopes to get back to the field with good health and build on his career year in 2021. 

Colby Parkinson, TE, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson (84) catches a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Lumen Field.

6 receptions for 115 yards and 1 touchdown on the season for Parkinson. He has been a nice target for Geno Smith in Seattle. Starting on the year fast. already a career-high in receptions, yards, and touchdowns in a single season. 

Bobby Okereke, LB, Indianapolis Colts

Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball as Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) chases during the second half at Nissan Stadium.

24 solo tackles and 9 assisted on the year for a total of 33 total tackles. Okereke has been solid this year while Shaquille Leonard has been out.

Justin Reid, S/K, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) kicks off against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Cardinals Nfl Game Kansas City Chiefs At Arizona Cardinals

11 solo tackles and 8 assisted, totaling 19 tackles on the season so far for Reid. He also has been a kicker and made a few PATs and kicked the ball out of the endzone a few times filling in for the injured Harrison Butker. 

Harrison Phillips, DT, Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (97) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

 3 solo tackles 8 assisted totaling 11 tackles, with a half sack and a fumble recovering for Phillips in his first year so far in Minnesota. 

Paulson Adebo, DB, New Orleans Saints

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) catches a pass under pressure from New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) during the second half of the NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

 8 solo tackles on the year and one pass deflected. Barely his second week back as he was dealing with an ankle injury.

May all Stanford Cardinal have a great season. I will continue to report on how the Cardinal in the NFL are doing throughout the season. 

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) with the ball as Washington Football Team outside linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) defends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Looking at how the Cardinal in the NFL are doing through week 4

