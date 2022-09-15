Skip to main content

Richard Sherman and Doug Baldwin troll Russell Wilson after loss to Seahawks

There appears to be no love lost between Richard Sherman and Doug Baldwin towards Russ
Despite Russell Wilson coming off as a likable guy, there have been recent comments and even "gifs" to indicate otherwise by former Seattle Seahawk teammates.  

Wilson himself has become somewhat of a meme for his "Broncos country... lets ride" promo for Denver, but in the eyes of the members of Seattle's Legion of Boom (LOB) Wilson is not as highly regarded even before prior to this week. There certainly seems to be animosity to this day in regards to Wilson throwing a pick at the one-yard line in the Super Bowl, which ended in a Seahawks loss, and for how he was treated by Pete Carroll compared to other players.

On Monday, Wilson made his first return to Seattle after being traded to the Denver Broncos during the offseason. The game ended in a some head-scratching time management by the Broncos, and a questionable decision to kick a 64-yard field goal to win with a kicker who has made just one field goal from beyond 60 in his career. He would go on to miss, which led to the keyboard warriors on social media to erupt. 

That comes as no surprise as social media is always ready to take shots at people, but what did shock some were the tweets by Wilson's former teammates Richard Sherman and Doug Baldwin. Both of the former Cardinal were apart of the Seattle teams that Wilson was on, and they were clearly relishing in the opportunity to clown their former quarterback with tweets.

After watching both Melvin Gordon III and Javonte Williams lose fumbles at the Seattle 1-yard line, Sherman shared a post on Twitter to bring back memories of Seattle’s heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl XLIX.

That wasn't his only dig at Wilson, as after the loss he tweeted an infamous gif that appeared to display his pleasure for the 17-16 loss for Willson and Denver.

Baldwin also joined in with a tweet that seemed to indicated he would agree with Sherman's pleasure that Wilson's team lost.

It is safe to say that Wilson scorned more than just the fans of Seattle.

Baltimore, MD, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) runs with the ball after making an interception in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

