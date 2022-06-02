Skip to main content
WATCH: Former Cardinal Solomon Thomas talks about the importance of mental health

WATCH: Former Cardinal Solomon Thomas talks about the importance of mental health

The former Cardinal and first round NFL Draft pick opens up about the importance of mental health



The former Cardinal and first round NFL Draft pick opens up about the importance of mental health

There is much more going on in people's lives than what we see on the surface.

While someone people are thriving, others may look like they are doing well but are struggling on the inside. Former Cardinal defensive linemen and current New York Jet, Solomon Thomas, along with those from the foundation he started called The Defensive Line spoke about the importance of mental health.

Thomas opened up about the loss of his sister, and the mental health struggles he had faced and overcome during his stint with the San Francisco 49ers. Thomas expressed that valuing your mental health is vital to the way we live life, and also explained how important it is to seek help or someone to talk to if you feel comfortable.

Thomas is now in year six of his NFL career as he spent four years with the 49ers, one with the Raiders, and is now a member of the Jets. He is coming off his best statistical season since his rookie year, as he accumulated 34 tackles, three tackles for a loss, and 3.5 sacks. Thomas was a star while at Stanford, as he racked up 98 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for a loss, and 12 sacks in two full seasons of playing.

