WATCH: Richard Sherman rips into Zach Wilson

Former No. 2 overall pick and quarterback Zach Wilson has not been trending for the right reasons these past couple weeks.

The BYU product has been absolutely shredded by the media and the football world after he dismissively responded "No" to a reporter who asked him he felt like he let the Jets defense down. The question of course coming after Wilson completed just 9-of-22 passes for 77 yards, while being sacked four times and the Jets lost 10-3, losing on a punt return touchdown.

The performance in the second half was so bad that the Patriots held the Jets to 2.77 inches per play in the second half.

Since the game Wilson has gone on to get benched by Jets coach Robert Saleh, and won't even suit up for New York's game against Chicago has he has been listed as inactive.

Like I mentioned, many people were not thrilled with his lack of accountability, as ESPN's Booger McFarland basically called him entitled, and former Cardinal and NFL great Richard Sherman absolutely let him have it on his podcast.

Sherman went on to say that Wilson sucks and is not helping the team. He continued saying that Wilson's background coming out of the NFL Draft was that he was "pretentious". Wilson's draft class of quarterbacks include Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Trey Lance, Mac Jones, and Davis Mills all of which have had their fair share of struggles early in their careers.

Despite the benching, there is a belief by Saleh that Wilson will get a chance to start again but needs to focus on fundamentals. Wilson is historically bad against the blitz, and the team plans to work with him to improve his footwork. Since the presser, Wilson has also apologized to the locker room about how he handled the question.