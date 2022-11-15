Zach Ertz out for season after suffering knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams

Despite securing a major 27-17 win over their division rival, Los Angeles Rams, the Arizona Cardinals lost one of their best offensive weapon in former Stanford tight end Zach Ertz.

The former Cardinal was Arizona's leading pass catcher on the season with 47 receptions and four touchdowns, in 10 games. The 32-year-old also ranked third on the team with 406 receiving yards.

The injury appeared to occur in the first quarter after making his first catch of the day after his left knee was rolled up on. Ertz did limp to the sidelines under his own power, but was later carted to the locker room.

Ertz is a newer member to Arizona, as the Super Bowl Champion was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles where he spent his whole career, in the middle of last season. This is a huge loss for Arizona, as they looked to turn their season around.

The tight end is in the first year of a three-year, $31.6 million deal with Arizona.