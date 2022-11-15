Skip to main content

Zach Ertz out for season after suffering knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams

The former Stanford tight end had his season cut short after suffering an injury against the Los Angeles Rams
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Despite securing a major 27-17 win over their division rival, Los Angeles Rams, the Arizona Cardinals lost one of their best offensive weapon in former Stanford tight end Zach Ertz. 

The former Cardinal was Arizona's leading pass catcher on the season with 47 receptions and four touchdowns, in 10 games. The 32-year-old also ranked third on the team with 406 receiving yards. 

The injury appeared to occur in the first quarter after making his first catch of the day after his left knee was rolled up on. Ertz did limp to the sidelines under his own power, but was later carted to the locker room.

Ertz is a newer member to Arizona, as the Super Bowl Champion was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles where he spent his whole career, in the middle of last season. This is a huge loss for Arizona, as they looked to turn their season around.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The tight end is in the first year of a three-year, $31.6 million deal with Arizona.

In This Article (3)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Zach Ertz
Zach Ertz

USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (33) during the first quarter.
Cardinal in the NFL

Zach Ertz out for season after suffering knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams

By Kevin Borba
Oct 1, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw reacts after a play during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-27.
Football

CBS Sports ranks Stanford as one of worst teams in the country

By Kevin Borba
Navy Midshipmen quarterback Tai Lavatai (1) runs with the ball during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Football

Recapping the best college football bets from Week 11

By Kevin Borba
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

Where every Pac-12 team ranks in ESPN's FPI after Week 11

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal guard Anna Wilson (3) and guard Haley Jones (30), forward Francesca Belibi (5) and guard Lacie Hull (24) and forward Cameron Brink (22) celebrate in the second half against the Utah Utes in the Pac -12 Conference Women's Tournament Championship at Michelob Ultra Arena. Stanford defeated Utah 73-48.
Women's Basketball

Haley Jones and Cameron Brink shine in Stanford's blowout win over Portland

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw looks on during a time out against the Utah Utes in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Stanford opens up as an underdog for their Week 11 matchup against Cal

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw (left) after the game after losing to Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium.
Football

WATCH: David Shaw addresses the media after Stanford's huge loss to No. 13 Utah

By Kevin Borba
TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) runs with the ball as Oklahoma Sooners linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2) chases during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Three ranked teams on upset alert in Week 11

By Kevin Borba