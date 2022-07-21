Nneka Ogwumike Sets Record For Most 30-Point Games in LA Sparks history

Tuesday night's WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever saw the Sparks get the win over the bottom dweller fever, and also saw former Cardinal Nneka Ogwumike set a record.

Ogwumike dropped 35 points, two rebounds, two steals, and one assist during the Sparks’ 86-79 win. This marks her third time scoring 30 or more points while playing for the Sparks, which is the most in Sparks history. An achievement that no-one in franchise history has even done more than once.

Ogwumike spoke after the game expressing how much the win meant saying:

“I just know what I have to do in order for the team to win,” Ogwumike said during a postgame TV interview. “My teammates, they’re the best. They push me to know that I have more in the tank, and I honestly — I don’t do it by myself; I just wanna be able to get this team winning.”

The Sparks are currently making a push for the playoffs with a record of 11-14, which has them in eighth place. They take on the Atlanta Dream tonight (Thursday).