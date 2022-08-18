PGA players hopeful for "Some Sort of Unity" with LIV after meeting led by Tiger Woods

On Tuesday, players from around the PGA Tour met to discuss the predicament they are in as a result of the emergence of the LIV Golf Series.

LIV has been poaching some of the world's top players left and right, with some being offered hundreds of millions of dollars. While some players have stayed loyal to the PGA tour, notable names such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Kopeka have made the jump to the Saudi-backed tour.

The decision by a federal judge ruled that the PGA Tour can ban LIV golfers from the FedEx Cup playoffs, which are concluding at the end of August. Thus prompting a meeting with the hopes of combatting the golf start-up or at least coexist with it. The meeting was attended by a handful of the PGA's top golfers, with Tiger Woods even flying into Delaware from Florida to attend.

In an interview with the New York Times, Rory McIlroy explains how much of an impact Woods had saying:

“His role is navigating us to a place where we all think we should be,” McIlroy said of Woods’s presence. “He is the hero that we’ve all looked up to. His voice carries further than anyone else’s in the game of golf.”

While the players have not been willing to delve into specifics of what was said, the meeting was still described as "impactful" according to the Times. Xander Schauffele did tell reporters on Wednesday, that he wants to see a resolution that ends in “some sort of unity.”