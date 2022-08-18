Skip to main content

PGA players hopeful for "Some Sort of Unity" with LIV after meeting led by Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods and the rest of the PGA are attempting to figure out to combat the LIV Series
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Tuesday, players from around the PGA Tour met to discuss the predicament they are in as a result of the emergence of the LIV Golf Series.

LIV has been poaching some of the world's top players left and right, with some being offered hundreds of millions of dollars. While some players have stayed loyal to the PGA tour, notable names such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Kopeka have made the jump to the Saudi-backed tour. 

The decision by a federal judge ruled that the PGA Tour can ban LIV golfers from the FedEx Cup playoffs, which are concluding at the end of August. Thus prompting a meeting with the hopes of combatting the golf start-up or at least coexist with it. The meeting was attended by a handful of the PGA's top golfers, with Tiger Woods even flying into Delaware from Florida to attend. 

In an interview with the New York Times, Rory McIlroy explains how much of an impact Woods had saying:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“His role is navigating us to a place where we all think we should be,” McIlroy said of Woods’s presence. “He is the hero that we’ve all looked up to. His voice carries further than anyone else’s in the game of golf.”

While the players have not been willing to delve into specifics of what was said, the meeting was still described as "impactful" according to the Times. Xander Schauffele did tell reporters on Wednesday, that he wants to see a resolution that ends in “some sort of unity.”

In This Article (1)

Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods tips his hat to the crowd after teeing off on the 18th hole during the second round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course.
Cardinal in the Pros

PGA players hopeful for "Some Sort of Unity" with LIV after meeting led by Tiger Woods

By Kevin Borba
A general view of the Big Ten logo prior to the game between the Buffalo Bulls and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium.
Football

Social media reacts to Big Ten media rights deal announcement and warning shot

By Kevin Borba
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Football

Big Ten announces blockbuster media rights deal and warn "We are not done expanding”

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elijah Higgins (6) catches the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against Oregon Ducks cornerback DJ James (0) at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Building the perfect Pac-12 offense

By Kevin Borba
Helmet
Football

Stanford EDGE David Bailey makes On3's Preseason True Freshman All-American Team

By Kevin Borba
UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

Ranking which five coaches in the Pac-12 are under the most pressure in 2022

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Where Stanford's opponents rank in the AP Poll

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal players huddle before the start of the game against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Best and worst case scenarios for Stanford in 2022

By Kevin Borba