Tiger Woods and son Charlie shine at PNC Championship despite not winning

Tiger Woods' son Charlie is already looking like he could be the next great one
Legendary golfer Tiger Woods had the pleasure of competing with his son 13-year old son Charlie over the past week at the PNC Championship in Orlando. 

Unlike last year's event that saw the younger Woods make up for his dad's inefficiencies, it appeared that Charlie wasn't playing his best golf. Despite the two not being able to win the tournament, there were plenty of great moments that came out of it such as Charlie poking fun at how well his old man played saying:

"I feel like I already knew what he was capable of and then yesterday, that's the best he's ever played in a while, and that kind of shocked me a little bit," said Charlie of his dad's performance. "That's really it."

Which Tiger rebutted with:

"I used to be good," laughed Tiger. "Again, it was neat to be able to roll back the clock for him to see what I used to be capable of. ... Anyone that knows what I used to be able to do was Bones. Bones got a big kick out of that yesterday."

Aside from the jokes that Charlie threw in his dads direction, something that stood out and is making its rounds on social media is how similar the two are. Now obviously they wore their Sunday reds, but when you see their approach and swing side-by-side it is truly breathtaking at how advanced Charlie is. 

The other highlight of the tournament was the hilarious relationship brewing between Justin Thomas and Charlie, who was asked by Thomas about the Snoopy hat he was sporting throughout the tournament. 

The Woods' finished the second day at 7-under, which was well off the winners who finished at 26-under, but Tiger explained that it was more about spending time with his son saying:

"Just to be able to be out there and share this with Charlie and for [caddie] Joey (LaCava), to share it with his son, as well. Joey has been out here for what, 35, 40 years, and to be able to show his son what it feels like to be inside the ropes, he was -- you know, he was fantastic with Charlie the three years that we've been able to play last year and for us, sharing it with our own family. It just means so much to all of us." 

Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlie Woods (top) looks down line as his father Tiger Woods marks his ball during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course.
Tiger Woods and son Charlie shine at PNC Championship despite not winning

By Kevin Borba
On3 reportedly expects four-star tight end Jaden Platt to not sign with Stanford

By Kevin Borba
Stanford lands commitment from offensive tackle Charlie Symonds

By Kevin Borba
CBS Sports questions Stanford's hiring of Troy Taylor

By Kevin Borba
Cameron Brink's historical performance helps secure No. 2 Stanford's win over Tennessee

By Kevin Borba
Stanford unable to pull off an upset against No. 7 Texas

By Kevin Borba
Stephen Herron Jr. announces decision to transfer to Louisville

By Kevin Borba
Former Stanford linemen Myles Hinton and Drake Nugent both transfer to Michigan

By Kevin Borba