Tiger Woods announces he is the cover athlete of 'PGA Tour 2K23' video game

Tiger Woods has accomplished so many things in his golfing career, and has another accolade to add to his 15 major wins.

On Wednesday, Woods himself took to Twitter to announce that he will be the cover athlete of the new "PGA Tour 2K23" video game.

Woods entered a "long-term partnership" with 2K in March 2021. The agreement made Woods an executive director and consultant on the "PGA Tour" franchise, and included the exclusive rights to his image and likeness.

2K was already teasing a PGA Tour announcement scheduled for Monday, Aug. 22, but Woods' tweet was likely the result of the fact that the game was leaked earlier in the day, when it was briefly available for preorder on Amazon with an October release.

This isn't Woods' first time gracing the cover of a video game as he also was featured on the EA Sports' PGA Tour franchise from 1998-2013.