Skip to main content

Tiger Woods announces he is the cover athlete of 'PGA Tour 2K23' video game

Woods is believed to have a major role in the upcoming release of 2K's golf video game
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tiger Woods has accomplished so many things in his golfing career, and has another accolade to add to his 15 major wins.

On Wednesday, Woods himself took to Twitter to announce that he will be the cover athlete of the new "PGA Tour 2K23" video game. 

Woods entered a "long-term partnership" with 2K in March 2021. The agreement made Woods an executive director and consultant on the "PGA Tour" franchise, and included the exclusive rights to his image and likeness.

2K was already teasing a PGA Tour announcement scheduled for Monday, Aug. 22, but Woods' tweet was likely the result of the fact that the game was leaked earlier in the day, when it was briefly available for preorder on Amazon with an October release.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This isn't Woods' first time gracing the cover of a video game as he also was featured on the EA Sports' PGA Tour franchise from 1998-2013. 

In This Article (1)

Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods tips his hat to the crowd after teeing off on the 18th hole during the second round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course.
Cardinal in the Pros

Tiger Woods announces he is the cover athlete of 'PGA Tour 2K23' video game

By Kevin Borba
Tiger Woods tips his hat to the crowd after teeing off on the 18th hole during the second round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course.
Cardinal in the Pros

PGA players hopeful for "Some Sort of Unity" with LIV after meeting led by Tiger Woods

By Kevin Borba
A general view of the Big Ten logo prior to the game between the Buffalo Bulls and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium.
Football

Social media reacts to Big Ten media rights deal announcement and warning shot

By Kevin Borba
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Football

Big Ten announces blockbuster media rights deal and warn "We are not done expanding”

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elijah Higgins (6) catches the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against Oregon Ducks cornerback DJ James (0) at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Building the perfect Pac-12 offense

By Kevin Borba
Helmet
Football

Stanford EDGE David Bailey makes On3's Preseason True Freshman All-American Team

By Kevin Borba
UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

Ranking which five coaches in the Pac-12 are under the most pressure in 2022

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Where Stanford's opponents rank in the AP Poll

By Kevin Borba