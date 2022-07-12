Tiger Woods rips PGA Tour players who left for LIV Golf

Skip to main content
Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

During a news conference at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews, Tiger Woods revealed his thoughts about LIV Golf and the PGA Tour players that were lured away by the lucrative signing bonuses dished out by the Saudi Arabian backed tour. 

Something he turned down, even with what was reported as a billion dollar offer to make the jump.

However, notable names such as Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka were among the many golfers the were persuaded by Greg Norman to make the switch. Woods, who is often very reserved and calculated with what he says did not hold back about how big of a mistake he thinks these players are making.

Woods also went on to question how playing in the LIV will affect players' world rankings and standings in regards to major championships, as The LIV Golf Invitational Series is not recognized by the Official World Golf Ranking. Woods also explained during the interview that some of these players may never get to experience the biggest stage of golf saying:

"Some of these players may not ever get a chance to play in major championships. That is a possibility. We don't know that for sure yet. It's up to all the major championship bodies to make that determination. But that is a possibility, that some players will never, ever get a chance to play in a major championship, never get a chance to experience this right here, walk down the fairways at Augusta National. That, to me, I just don't understand it."

Woods, who is playing in just his third official event after getting in a major car wreck  is set to tee off in Thursday's first round at 9:59 a.m. ET with U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa.

 

Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods plays a practice round for the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course.
