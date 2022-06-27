Skip to main content
Danny Noonan says lack of atmosphere at Stanford games played major role in son Maverick committing to Nebraska

Danny Noonan says lack of atmosphere at Stanford games played major role in son Maverick committing to Nebraska

This one should hit home for Stanford fans

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

This one should hit home for Stanford fans

After being squarely in the mix for 2023 three-star EDGE Maverick Noonan, the Cardinal saw Noonan go on to pick his father's alma mater Nebraska.

Who is his father you might ask, his father is Danny Noonan, who was an All-American defensive end for Nebraska who went on to be a first round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1987 NFL Draft. 

The elder Noonan broke down the deciding factor in his son's decision in an interview with the Omaha World-Herald. He did express that Stanford was in fact a finalist, and that after the elimination of Minnesota, Vanderbilt, and Iowa that it was between Nebraska and Stanford. 

While the coaching, academics, and weather of Stanford were all enticing Noonan didn't hold back when explaining what ultimately gave Nebraska the edge over Stanford saying:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“It seemed like Stanford and Nebraska were on two opposite ends of the spectrum,” Danny said. “Stanford, Maverick would have been another student. He wouldn’t have been recognized as a football player out there. "Nebraska, everywhere he goes, everything he says, somebody’s going to know it, somebody’s going to post it, whether it’s good or bad. That’s part of what Nebraska football is. Nebraska fans are great, very involved, very enthusiastic.”

He also went on to explain that the ambiance at each respective school's games was a huge factor for Maverick, and that the Cardinal just didn't have what he was looking for saying:

“One of the things you’ll miss at Stanford is you won’t have that pregame excitement where you can hear the fans yelling and screaming,” Danny said. “The place is rocking, and you get that adrenaline rush. You won’t get that at Stanford. You’ll maybe get 30,000 to 40,000 people, if that.”

While it likely would have been a tall task for Shaw and company to win over the legacy recruit who lives in Omaha, it does have to sting the Stanford program and fan base to hear there is a stigma stemming around the program's lack of support from fans and that is what caused them to miss out on Noonan. On the contrary, it is hard to compare the two programs in terms of crowd ambiance, as there aren't many schools on the West coast that can compare in terms of atmosphere when it comes to the schools in the Midwest and South. 

On the bright side for Stanford they were able to add a EDGE commit in Armel Mukam on Monday, and are hoping to continue building up the defensive line. 

Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw (left) after the game after losing to Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium.
Recruiting

Danny Noonan says lack of atmosphere at Stanford games played major role in son Maverick committing to Nebraska

By Kevin Borba26 seconds ago
Nov 5, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back E.J. Smith (22) runs with the football during the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium.
Recruiting

Four-star Running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. receives multiple crystal ball predictions in favor of Stanford

By Kevin Borba1 hour ago
Stanford Cardinal linebacker Andres Fox (6) and linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar (14) tackle Utah Utes running back TJ Pledger (5) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford linebacker Andres Fox transfers to Fresno State

By Kevin Borba2 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal linebacker Levani Damuni (3) tackles Utah Utes running back TJ Pledger (5) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford lands commitment from EDGE Armel Mukam

By Kevin Borba3 hours ago
A general view after the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Basketball

Where every Pac-12 player was selected in the NBA Draft

By Kevin BorbaJun 24, 2022
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw (left) after the game after losing to Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Some of David Shaw's most interesting answers from PFF's Twitter Space

By Kevin BorbaJun 24, 2022
USATSI_13471384
Football

Previewing Stanford's Week 3 matchup at Washington

By Kevin BorbaJun 23, 2022
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Where does David Shaw rank among Pac-12 coaches?

By Kevin BorbaJun 23, 2022