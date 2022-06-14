Skip to main content
Defensive lineman Trey Wilson includes Stanford in top 8 schools

Defensive lineman Trey Wilson includes Stanford in top 8 schools

A chance to add talented depth for Stanford across the defensive line

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

A chance to add talented depth for Stanford across the defensive line

Trey Wilson, a three-star defensive linemen out of Garland, Texas announced his top eight schools which included Stanford. 

The Cardinal were included with schools such as USC, Utah, Washington, and Miami among others. 

According to 247Sports he is in the process of taking visits as he has already visited Washington and Utah, and will visit USC next. Wilson also plans to take a trip to in-state Baylor at the end of the month. 

Wilson expressed that a major factor is a clear path to playing time, something he surely would have at Stanford where the defensive line is as thin as tissue paper. He here is what Wilson said as to why it was important:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"A big reason recruits choose the places they do is because of playing time," Wilson told 247Sports. "Not necessarily that you have to be promised playing time, but you have to at least see that there's an opportunity to play as soon as possible. Whether that happens or not is up to you."

Wilson is ranked as the No. 422 player in the country, No. 53 at the defensive lineman position, and the No. 70 player in the state of Texas.

Stanford Cardinal safety Jonathan McGill (2) hypes up his teammates during a huddle before the start of the game against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium.
Recruiting

Defensive lineman Trey Wilson includes Stanford in top 8 schools

By Kevin Borba41 seconds ago
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

CBS Sports deems Stanford as a team that can chaos Week 2 against USC

By Kevin Borba2 hours ago
Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Stanford pitcher Ty Uber (36) throws to Arizona State in the first inning during the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament at Scottsdale Stadium. Ncaa Baseball Stanford At Arizona State
Softball/Baseball

WATCH: The final out that sent Stanford to Omaha

By Kevin Borba2 hours ago
iger Woods celebrates during the trophy presentation after winning the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Georgia.
Football

Tiger Woods Becomes Third Billionaire Athlete

By Kevin Borba4 hours ago
Stanford Drew Bowser (2) celebrates with Kody Huff (25) after hitting a home run against Arizona State during the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament at Scottsdale Stadium.
Softball/Baseball

Stanford punches ticket to CWS in Omaha

By Kevin Borba20 hours ago
Milton HS' Kanaan Carlyle (3) jumps for a shot during the 48th annual City of Palms Classic between IMG Academy and Milton HS on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.
Basketball

Kanaan Carlyle and USA Basketball Men's U18 National Team bring home Gold

By Kevin BorbaJun 13, 2022
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) drops back for a pass against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.
Football

Athlon Sports expects a breakout year from Tanner McKee

By Kevin BorbaJun 13, 2022
Stanford Cardinal tight end Tucker Fisk (88) runs onto the field with his teammates waving the American flag before the game against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
Recruiting

Two-sport star and Stanford target Dylan Lonergan announces commitment date

By Kevin BorbaJun 13, 2022