Defensive lineman Trey Wilson includes Stanford in top 8 schools

Trey Wilson, a three-star defensive linemen out of Garland, Texas announced his top eight schools which included Stanford.

The Cardinal were included with schools such as USC, Utah, Washington, and Miami among others.

According to 247Sports he is in the process of taking visits as he has already visited Washington and Utah, and will visit USC next. Wilson also plans to take a trip to in-state Baylor at the end of the month.

Wilson expressed that a major factor is a clear path to playing time, something he surely would have at Stanford where the defensive line is as thin as tissue paper. He here is what Wilson said as to why it was important:

"A big reason recruits choose the places they do is because of playing time," Wilson told 247Sports. "Not necessarily that you have to be promised playing time, but you have to at least see that there's an opportunity to play as soon as possible. Whether that happens or not is up to you."

Wilson is ranked as the No. 422 player in the country, No. 53 at the defensive lineman position, and the No. 70 player in the state of Texas.