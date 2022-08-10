Four-star QB Elijah Brown recaps recent Stanford visit

After missing out on every quarterback that they offered in the class of 2023, it seems that David Shaw and company have waved the white flag when it comes to the 2023 class and turned their focus to 2024.

With the level of talent in the class of 2024, that doesn't seem like too bad of a decision especially when they are currently in the mix for four-star Elijah Brown. The Mater Dei product was offered in July by Stanford, and was able to get on campus for a visit recently and it sounds like it went very well.

In an interview with 247Sports' Greg Biggins (exclusive content), Brown recapped his visit and how well it went saying:

"I spent some quality time with coach Pritchard and coach Shaw and I'm really comfortable with both of those guys. I enjoyed talking ball with them and I learned a lot about the school and the football program."

He also discussed his plans and how he will handle his recruitment saying:

"Right now, I'm still open to everyone and I have no plans to make an early decision. I’m going to play out my junior year and then I’ll focus more on my recruitment. I’m focusing on Mater Dei football and excited to play this out.”

Regardless, the Cardinal need to be persistent and pull out the big guns to land him. Brown ranks as the No. 42 player in the country, No. 5 quarterback, and the No. 4 player in the state of California. He is one of the most accomplished high school quarterbacks in recent years, as after taking over the program after Bryce Young went off to Alabama, he has started all 17 games dating back to his freshman year and is sporting a 17-0 record.

He has the attention of programs across the country as he also has been hearing from schools such as Alabama, Georgia, USC, and Michigan among others.

Stanford on the other hand is very shallow in the quarterback room this season, and will likely be even more thin after Tanner McKee departs for the NFL. Brown is as can't miss as they come, and Stanford really has no room to miss.