Four-star Stanford commit Walker Lyons goes down with broken leg in first game of the season

On Friday, four-star tight end and Stanford commit, Walker Lyons unfortunately had his high school season and career come to a premature end.

Lyons' injury came on just the second drive of the game in Folsom's opening game against Monterey Trail.

Lyons is Stanford's highest ranked recruit of their 2023 class, and while the injury will cause him to miss his high school season, he will likely be fine for fall camp in 2025. He is apart of the LDS church and is scheduled to serve a mission upon graduation from high school.

According to Rivals, his original plan was to graduate in December and leave on his mission in January. However, due to the injury his his mission may get pushed back, forcing him to enroll in the summer of 2025 rather than the spring.

The 6-foot-4 Lyons is a force to be reckoned with as he possess the skill to haul in just about every ball, and can block. Here is what 247Sports' Chris Singletary had to say about Lyons' game: