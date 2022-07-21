Four-star tight end Walker Lyons receives crystal ball in favor of Stanford

Stanford is known for producing NFL caliber tight ends like its their job, and they may have another elite tight end recruit join their 2023 recruiting class.

Four-star tight end out of Folsom, California Walker Lyons received a crystal ball prediction that has him slated to go to Stanford. The No. 87 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings holds over 30 offers from notable programs such as Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas, and Miami among many others.

If Lyons were to commit to Stanford it would not only give them two elite tight end recruits, as Texas native and four-star Jaden Platt is also apart of the class, but they will be great compliments and additions for the inevitable declaration to the NFL by Benjamin Yurosek. The tight end group in a year or so, could easily be comparable to the one that Georgia currently has, as Stanford also has Sam Roush who shined during spring ball.

Lyons ranks as the No. 5 tight end in the class, and the No. 8 player in California. The prediction was inputted by 247Sports' Brandon Huffman who has a 100% accuracy rating in 50 predictions. The recruitment of Lyons may also help with the recruitment of his teammate and quarterback Austin Mack, who Stanford offered earlier this week.