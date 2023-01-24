Skip to main content

Stanford lands commitment from 2023 DB Che Ojarikre

The Stanford staff is still making editions to the 2023 class
Despite early signing day having come and gone, Stanford's coaching staff is still making a push to bring in some more recruits for the 2023 class. 

On Tuesday we learned that they were able to add another defensive back to the class in three-star corner Che Ojarikre. 

The Georgia native held a total of 17 offers from programs such as Duke, Georgia Tech, and Harvard. The Cardinal were able to pry him from the grasps of Georgia Tech who Rivals viewed as the favorite to land him. 

Ojarikre brings Stanford's class up to 21 total commits, and is just the third defensive back to join the class so far. According to Rivals' 2023 class rankings, Stanford's class comes in as the No. 44 class in the country. 

