Stanford lands commitment from four-star EDGE Hunter Clegg

Stanford lands commitment from four-star EDGE Hunter Clegg

Stanford was able to beat in-state Utah and BYU for four-star EDGE Hunter Clegg

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford was able to beat in-state Utah and BYU for four-star EDGE Hunter Clegg

In what might be the biggest recruitment win of the 2023 class for Stanford, the Cardinal were able to land a commitment from four-star EDGE Hunter Clegg.

What makes this such a big win you might ask, Clegg is an Utah native and held three crystal ball predictions in favor of Utah. This means David Shaw and company were able to go into Utah and out-recruit both Utah and BYU, who was the other school Clegg visited. 

Clegg provides a major boost to the future of the Stanford defensive line, as that is widely considered to be one of, if not the weakest position group on the team right now. The 6-foot-4 EDGE ranks as the No. 151 player in the country, No. 17 at his position, and the No. 3 player in the state of Utah. 

Here is what 247Sports' Cooper Petagna had to say about Clegg:

Exhibits good knee bend and hip flexibility in and out of his stance. Possesses a good first step off the line of scrimmage with excellent initial quickness and suddenness at the point of attack. Moves efficiently with little to no wasted motion in his pass-rush and setup. Wins consistently with speed and quickness but flashes the ability to go speed to power. Displays active hands at the point of attack. Demonstrates good burst to close and backside pursuit ability. Plays with excellent play speed and motor. Appears to have adequate to above average play strength in playing the run.

Active perimeter pass-rusher that wins consistently off the line of scrimmage with speed and quickness but also offers pass-rushing upside with his motor. Shows the ability to play with his hand in the ground but scheme projection will be dependent on size and growth potential. Projects as a 3-4 edge rusher at the next level with the ability to develop into an all-conference prospect with a floor of a multi-year starter at a Power Five program. Will add value on multiple special teams units.

Clegg is now the highest ranked recruit in Stanford's 2023 recruiting class, and his commitment will bump Stanford's class from No. 51 to the No. 43 class in the country.

Stanford Cardinal
Utah Utes
BYU Cougars
