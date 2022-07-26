Skip to main content
Stanford lands commitment from offensive lineman Zak Yamauchi

Stanford continues their hot streak on the recruiting trail after landing their third commit this month
Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford's success on the recruiting trail continued on Tuesday after landing a commitment from offensive lineman Zak Yamauchi

The Las Vegas native took to Twitter to announce that he selected Stanford over schools such as Boston College, Arizona, and Cal among others. 

His commitment marks the third commitment that Stanford has received within the last week and a half. The three-star interior offensive lineman ranks as the No. 889 player nationally, No. 64 at his position, and the No. 8 player in the state of Nevada according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

He hails from high school powerhouse Bishop Gorman, which is a essentially a talent factory when it comes producing high level recruits. 

The Cardinal now have three offensive lineman in the class, which is great considering that the current offensive line is made up of seniors and redshirt juniors. Adding him to their class moved Stanford's class rankings to the No. 30 spot in 247Sports' recruiting rankings and No. 19 according ton On3's rankings. 

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) calls out the play to teammates during the first quarter against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium
