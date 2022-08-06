Skip to main content
Stanford target four-star safety target Ben Minich commits to Notre Dame

Stanford missed out on what would have been a great addition to the secondary

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2023 four-star safety out of Lakota West (Ohio), Ben Minich, has announced his commitment to Notre Dame. 

Minich chose Notre Dame over the likes of Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Kentucky, and Stanford among others. It was a tough decision for Minich, but Notre Dame had things the other schools couldn't offer which he explained in an interview with 247Sports saying:

“I really enjoyed spending time Coach O’Leary and Coach Freeman,” said Minich. “They brought a lot of positive energy and are great people. It would be tough to miss out on Playing on National TV every week and playing with the best of the best. Along with The elite football and high academics.”

Stanford will have to look for secondary help, elsewhere as they currently hold just one defensive back commitment. 

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Stanford target four-star safety target Ben Minich commits to Notre Dame

