Three most underrated classes on Early Signing Day
Today, which is early signing day, is the Christmas before Christmas for college football fans.
The future star of their program could very well be in this class whether he's a five-star or a three-star that they took a chance on. Regardless, there is a ton of craziness going on today with highly touted recruits flipping their commitment, and programs such as Oregon stealing the show by bringing in winning classes.
However, just like some recruits will be today, there are recruiting classes that will be overlooked because they aren't headlined by five-stars. I am here to prevent that from happening, and will be spot lighting three classes that I view as the most underrated recruiting classes on early signing day.
TCU
This calendar year may as well be the year of the Horned Frog, as TCU are absolutely thriving. Not only are they in the College Football Playoff, but they are on track to sign what will be their highest rated recruiting class ever. Dating back to 1999 when 247Sports started tracking recruiting classes, the Horned Frogs never had a class within the top-20. This year's class is currently holding strong at No. 19 in the country, and is built almost solely off talent from the state of Texas with 19 of their 22 players hailing form the Lone Star State. Headlined by four-star defensive lineman Markis Deal and four-star receiver Cordale Russell, Sonny Dykes' first class at TCU could help set the program up to continue their success.
Texas Tech
Staying in the state of Texas, the Red Raiders are absolutely hitting their stride on the recruiting trail. Their class is currently slated to finish in the top-30 for the first time since 2012, and it is evident that head coach Joey McGuire has a ton of appeal. Their class is headlined by four four-stars, one of which they snagged from the grasp of Texas. They were able to address a ton of needs on defense, with 16 of their 24 signees coming from the defensive side of the ball. The Red Raiders are looking to take a major jump this next season, and this class could really help them build off their strong season.
UCLA
The Bruins are on track to have their highest recruiting class since 2018, which is a huge win for Chip Kelly who at one point was battling a narrative that he could no longer recruit. The class is obviously headlined by former Oregon commit that was flipped in five-star Dante Moore, who ranks as the third highest ranked recruit in program history, and will be a great replacement for Dorian Thompson-Robinson. With programs such as Oregon and Colorado being the ones that everyone in the Pac-12 is watching, UCLA quietly has a very strong class that Kelly can build off of.