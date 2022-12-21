Three most underrated classes on Early Signing Day

Today, which is early signing day, is the Christmas before Christmas for college football fans.

The future star of their program could very well be in this class whether he's a five-star or a three-star that they took a chance on. Regardless, there is a ton of craziness going on today with highly touted recruits flipping their commitment, and programs such as Oregon stealing the show by bringing in winning classes.

However, just like some recruits will be today, there are recruiting classes that will be overlooked because they aren't headlined by five-stars. I am here to prevent that from happening, and will be spot lighting three classes that I view as the most underrated recruiting classes on early signing day.