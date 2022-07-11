Skip to main content
Two-sport star Dylan Lonergan commits to Alabama

All the quarterbacks Stanford offered in the 2023 class are now committed elsewhere

There is a common expectation that Stanford's quarterback Tanner McKee will enter the NFL Draft after the 2022 season, which leaves Stanford's quarterback room extremely thin.

There were a handful of good options that the Cardinal offered at the quarterback spot in the 2023 class including players such as Elite 11 MVP and five-star Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma), Bay Area native and four-star Jaden Rashada (Miami), and two-sport star and four-star Dylan Lonergan who announced his commitment to Alabama on Monday.

This comes as a huge blow to both the football and baseball team for Stanford, as he is also viewed as an elite pitching recruit. Lonergan chose Alabama over both Stanford and South Carolina.

The Cardinal had a huge chance with Lonergan being that they were the last visit he took before deciding, but it obviously wasn't enough to deter him from Alabama who was reportedly the favorite even with the commitment of Eli Holstein. 

After missing out on Lonergan, every quarterback in the class of 2023 that the Cardinal have offered have now committed elsewhere. Not to mention that of the 50 top ranked quarterback recruits, only six of them are not committed yet. 

This may mean that Stanford's focus will change to the 2024 class where they currently haven't offered a quarterback yet, or hoping that either McKee stays another year or sophomore Ari Patu (two appearances) is ready to assume the starting role after McKee declares for the draft. The Cardinal may also try their hand at the transfer portal if there is an option available that can meet the academic requirements. 

