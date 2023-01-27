Walker Lyons' recruitment named one of the five signing National Signing Day storylines to follow

With National Signing Day coming in less than a week, most recruits across the country have already found their home thanks to the Early Signing Day a few weeks ago.

For the recruits that have officially not put pen to paper, it is often due to the fact that they decommitted or in some cases there may be some NIL issues as we have seen with a certain Bay Area quarterback and Florida. CBS Sports highlighted the five key storylines to follow during National Signing Day 2023, and Stanford is involved with some other powerhouse programs for the services of one Walker Lyons.

The four-star tight end and Folsom native was once a Cardinal pledge, but backed off following the announcement that David Shaw stepped down as the head coach. By doing so, it set the Cardinal back while also allowing schools such as Utah, Georgia, and USC to get reacquainted. Georgia is viewed as the favorite, but cases and connections with the other programs were made saying:

Lyons is a Northern California native, like Bowers, but his recruitment is a little more unique. Lyons is leaving to serve his LDS mission this month in Norway and won't enroll anywhere until the fall of 2024.Georgia had the last in-home visit with him this week with Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Todd Monken and tight ends coach Todd Hartley making their last pitches. Utah is also heavily involved with Lyons and has made the biggest push to add him to a roster that's full of returning LDS missionaries.

Stanford's efforts were highlighted as well saying:

USC and Stanford are also trying to secure Lyons' commitment, and in the case of the Cardinal, they're actually trying to get him back. Lyons committed to Stanford in July before reopening his recruitment shortly after coach David Shaw resigned during the 2022 season. Stanford replaced Shaw with Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor, who was a championship coach at Folsom (Calif.) High School before returning to the college ranks.

Where did Lyons play his high school football? That's right -- Folsom.

If Lyons were to sign with Stanford, the No. 123 overall ranked recruit would be the only player in Stanford's class that is ranked within the top-400. According to 247Sports, Stanford's class ranks as the No. 53 class in the country.