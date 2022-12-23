Where every Pac-12 school recruiting class ranks after Early Signing Day
With early signing days having came and gone in what was an extremely chaotic day, some schools were left with a decent class while others ascended to the top.
Oregon was widely viewed as having one of the best days, adding multiple five-stars and replacing the loss of five-star quarterback Dante Moore. With so much national attention being on the Ducks' class, many if not all of the other Pac-12 classes went overlooked, so let's take a look at where every recruiting class ranks according to 247Sports and compare it to where they ranked last week.
Cal
Pac-12 Rank: No. 12
National Rank: 82
Previous National Rank:91
Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star WR Nyziah Hunter
Washington State
Pac-12 Rank: No. 11
National Rank: 64
Previous National Rank:67
Highest Ranked Commit: Three-star OL Noah Dunham
Oregon State
Pac-12 Rank: No. 10
National Rank: 55
Previous National Rank:47
Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star QB Aidan Chiles
Arizona State
Pac-12 Rank: No. 9
National Rank: 54
Previous National Rank:101
Highest Ranked Commit: Three-star EDGE Ashley Williams
Stanford
Pac-12 Rank: No. 8
National Rank: 47
Previous National Rank: 37
Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star DB Jshawn Frausto-Ramos
Arizona
Pac-12 Rank: No. 7
National Rank: 43
Previous National Rank: 49
Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star QB Brayden Dorman
Washington
Pac-12 Rank: No. 6
National Rank: 30
Previous National Rank: 29
Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star DB Caleb Presley
Colorado
Pac-12 Rank: No. 5
National Rank: 29
Previous National Rank: 69
Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star RB Dylan Edwards
UCLA
Pac-12 Rank: No. 4
National Rank: 24
Previous National Rank: 50
Highest Ranked Commit: Five-star QB Dante Moore
Utah
Pac-12 Rank: No. 3
National Rank: 22
Previous National Rank: 21
Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star OL Spencer Fano
USC
Pac-12 Rank: No. 2
National Rank: 11
Previous National Rank: 14
Highest Ranked Commit: Five-star QB Malachi Nelson
Oregon
Pac-12 Rank: No. 1
National Rank: 10
Previous National Rank: 12
Highest Ranked Commit: Five-star WR Jurrion Dickey