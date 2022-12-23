Skip to main content

Where every Pac-12 school recruiting class ranks after Early Signing Day

Some Pac-12 schools absolutely nailed Early Signing Day
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With early signing days having came and gone in what was an extremely chaotic day, some schools were left with a decent class while others ascended to the top. 

Oregon was widely viewed as having one of the best days, adding multiple five-stars and replacing the loss of five-star quarterback Dante Moore. With so much national attention being on the Ducks' class, many if not all of the other Pac-12 classes went overlooked, so let's take a look at where every recruiting class ranks according to 247Sports and compare it to where they ranked last week. 

Cal

California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox stands on the field with crutches before the game against the Sacramento State Hornets at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium.

Pac-12 Rank: No. 12

National Rank: 82 

Previous National Rank:91

Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star WR Nyziah Hunter

Washington State

Washington State Cougars running back Max Borghi (21) celebrates a score with teammates Washington State Cougars wide receiver Donovan Ollie (6) and Washington State Cougars wide receiver Lincoln Victor (85) during a game against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.Washington State Cougars running back Max Borghi (21) celebrates a score with teammates Washington State Cougars wide receiver Donovan Ollie (6) and Washington State Cougars wide receiver Lincoln Victor (85) during a game against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.

Pac-12 Rank: No. 11

National Rank: 64

Previous National Rank:67

Highest Ranked Commit: Three-star OL Noah Dunham

 

Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison (0) looks on during the Oregon State Spring Football game at Reser Stadium.

Pac-12 Rank: No. 10

National Rank: 55

Previous National Rank:47

Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star QB Aidan Chiles

Arizona State

A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during their game with the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Pac-12 Rank: No. 9

National Rank: 54

Previous National Rank:101

Highest Ranked Commit: Three-star EDGE Ashley Williams

Stanford

Troy Taylor

Pac-12 Rank: No. 8

National Rank: 47

Previous National Rank: 37

Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star DB Jshawn Frausto-Ramos

Arizona

Tight end Alex Lines #88 of the Arizona Wildcats walks to the field before the Territorial Cup game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona.

Pac-12 Rank: No. 7

National Rank: 43

Previous National Rank: 49

Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star QB Brayden Dorman

Washington

Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Pac-12 Rank: No. 6

National Rank: 30

Previous National Rank: 29

Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star DB Caleb Presley

Colorado

Dec 4, 2022; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during a press conference at the Arrow Touchdown Club.

Pac-12 Rank: No. 5

National Rank: 29

Previous National Rank: 69

Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star RB Dylan Edwards

UCLA

UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Pac-12 Rank: No. 4

National Rank: 24

Previous National Rank: 50

Highest Ranked Commit: Five-star QB Dante Moore 

Utah

Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham and quarterback Cameron Rising (7) are introduced before playing against the Southern California Trojans in the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium.

Pac-12 Rank: No. 3

National Rank: 22

Previous National Rank: 21

Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star OL Spencer Fano

USC

Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Pac-12 Rank: No. 2

National Rank: 11

Previous National Rank: 14

Highest Ranked Commit: Five-star QB Malachi Nelson

Oregon

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes to the field with his team as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Ncaa Football Uo Vs Osu Rivalry Game University Of Oregon At Oregon State

Pac-12 Rank: No. 1

National Rank: 10

Previous National Rank: 12

Highest Ranked Commit: Five-star WR Jurrion Dickey

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

A general overall view of the line of scrimmage as Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) prepares to throw the ball on the Pac-12 logo at midfield against the Oregon Ducks in the first half during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium.
Recruiting

Where every Pac-12 school recruiting class ranks after Early Signing Day

By Kevin Borba
Glendale, AZ, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Nate Byham against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Football

Nate Byham announced as tight ends coach for Stanford

By Kevin Borba
Television analyst Richard Sherman on the set before the game between the Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

WATCH: Richard Sherman is gifted an elf that says Russell Wilson's famous phrase

By Kevin Borba
Helmet
Recruiting

Stanford commit Cameron Brandt to wait until February to sign

By Kevin Borba
Harvard dude
Football

Stanford offers Harvard offensive line transfer Alec Bank

By Kevin Borba
Tempe, AZ, USA; Sacramento State Hornets head coach Troy Taylor against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium.
Recruiting

WATCH: Troy Taylor talks about Stanford's 2023 class and early signing day

By Kevin Borba
London, United Kingdom; Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Bobby April III at practice at the Grove hotel in preparation for the NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Football

Bobby April III announced as Stanford's defensive coordinator

By Kevin Borba
UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) throws a pass against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Recruiting

Three most underrated classes on Early Signing Day

By Kevin Borba